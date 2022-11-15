Boston Family Office LLC Sells 4,181 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. CWM LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. 32,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

