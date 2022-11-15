Boston Family Office LLC Sells 600 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $156.43. 79,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.