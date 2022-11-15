Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $30,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 129,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $214,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 384.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,039. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,476 shares of company stock worth $11,087,376. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

