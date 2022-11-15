Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $35.66 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 574,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.57. 121,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Company Profile

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.