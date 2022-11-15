Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. 107,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,015. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.