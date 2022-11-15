Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 1,819 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific by 115.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.98. The stock had a trading volume of 137,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

