Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,048 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $56,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $207,038,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.35. 53,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

