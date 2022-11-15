Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 4,687 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 203.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 524,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,006,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Stock Down 4.4 %
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.