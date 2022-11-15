Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 4,687 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 203.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 102,868 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 524,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,011,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,006,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.4 %

BX traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 312,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

