Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,037 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $124,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 1.4 %

DHR traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.36. 81,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.14. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,646 shares of company stock worth $7,504,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

