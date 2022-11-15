Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $57,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

