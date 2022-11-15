BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.
BRF Price Performance
NYSE BRFS remained flat at $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 222,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,754. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.74.
About BRF
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
