BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

NYSE BRFS remained flat at $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 222,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,754. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at $1,032,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in BRF by 193.4% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,023,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 674,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

