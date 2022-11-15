Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,544,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 316,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

BRDG stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $442.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

