Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares
In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $74,279.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,226,187.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $221,798. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $526.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
