Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $74,279.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,226,187.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $221,798. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $526.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

