Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2022 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00.

11/4/2022 – Brilliant Earth Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/4/2022 – Brilliant Earth Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

9/16/2022 – Brilliant Earth Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $11.00.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 2.0 %

BRLT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 264,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,546. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $601.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

