Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 944,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $475,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Broadcom by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 38.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

