Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$45.67

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACQ shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AutoCanada stock opened at C$25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.98. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$20.76 and a 1-year high of C$43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$688.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.