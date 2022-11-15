Brokerages Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT at $76.00

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.
HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hibbett Price Performance
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
