Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Down 27.1% in October

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.