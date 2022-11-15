Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 126,392 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,392 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 2.3% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.58% of KLA worth $263,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in KLA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.17. 36,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.02 and a 200-day moving average of $335.13. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.16.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.