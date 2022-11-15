Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after purchasing an additional 776,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $7.78 on Tuesday, hitting $209.17. 157,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.86. The company has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

