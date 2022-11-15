Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 1.8% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.21% of Diageo worth $210,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $172.90. 8,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,167. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.83) to GBX 4,160 ($48.88) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,550 ($53.47) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.78) to GBX 3,350 ($39.37) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

