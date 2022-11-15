Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $416.72 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912,657 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 3.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $416,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,030,000 after buying an additional 577,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,060,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,200,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,581,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $186.97. 30,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,640. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

