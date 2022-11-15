Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.10% of Altria Group worth $73,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 169,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

