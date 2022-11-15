Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 261,258 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 581,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 261,258 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $130,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SHW traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.26. 63,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,079. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

