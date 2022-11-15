Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,981 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.80. 48,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.86. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

