BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.91

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.91 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13.67 ($0.16), with a volume of 20913353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.06).

BSF Enterprise Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.42. The company has a market cap of £11.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the companies or businesses within marketing and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

