BTIG Research Trims Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Target Price to $6.00

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CERS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 954,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cerus

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 52.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 25.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.