Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 5,269,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,150.3 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDWBF remained flat at $2.36 during trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.