Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 5,269,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,150.3 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDWBF remained flat at $2.36 during trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
