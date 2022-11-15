Bunge Limited (BG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on December 2nd

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Bunge has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge to earn $11.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,938 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

