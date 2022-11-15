Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Trimmed by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

NYSE BG opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

