BurgerFi International (BFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BFI stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

