C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C3.ai Stock Down 6.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.82.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

