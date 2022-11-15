Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.10. 42,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.