Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 167,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,104,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $5.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.25. The stock had a trading volume of 224,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $401.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.88.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

