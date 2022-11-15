Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 48.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $138.55. 81,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

