Cable Hill Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $16.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $551.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.99 and a 200 day moving average of $542.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

