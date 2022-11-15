Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $331,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.02. 46,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

