Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $555,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $50.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

