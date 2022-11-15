Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. 720,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

