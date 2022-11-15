Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 364 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.8% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.14. 227,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

