Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after acquiring an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 132,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.33. The stock has a market cap of $243.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.