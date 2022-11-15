Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.72. 8,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,421. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,859 shares in the company, valued at $31,892,676.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,889 shares of company stock valued at $40,151,033. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

