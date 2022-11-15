Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.63 on December 9th

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cake Box Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 114.63 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. Cake Box has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 428 ($5.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Cake Box

About Cake Box

In other Cake Box news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £274,500 ($322,561.69).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

Further Reading

