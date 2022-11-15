California Public Employees Retirement System Has $77.16 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $77,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after buying an additional 1,043,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

