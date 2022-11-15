California Public Employees Retirement System Has $80.80 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $80,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after acquiring an additional 139,269 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average of $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

