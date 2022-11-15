California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,015 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,015 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of Cboe Global Markets worth $89,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 293.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.74.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

