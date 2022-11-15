California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Cincinnati Financial worth $69,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -302.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

