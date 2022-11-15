California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,661 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Prudential Financial worth $71,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,147.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 158,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 146,121 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

