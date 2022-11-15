Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Down 0.6 %
CLLXF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 3,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,336. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.
About Callinex Mines
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callinex Mines (CLLXF)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.