Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

CLLXF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 3,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,336. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

