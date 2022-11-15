Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) is Knott David M Jr’s Largest Position

Knott David M Jr cut its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Calumet Specialty Products Partners makes up 18.9% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Knott David M Jr owned about 0.05% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $44,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 2,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
See Also
