Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) is Knott David M Jr’s Largest Position

Knott David M Jr cut its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Calumet Specialty Products Partners makes up 18.9% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Knott David M Jr owned about 0.05% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $44,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. 2,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director James S. Carter acquired 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,554.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 14,095 shares of company stock worth $242,914 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.